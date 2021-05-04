Carbon Medical, ProRehab Present Walk with a Doc

Carbon Medical and Pro Rehab have announced an exciting community event that will get people moving in East Carbon.

Carbon Medical’s Haven Halk stated that the Walk with a Doc event is something she planned on launching in 2020, but she was derailed by the COVID-19 pandemic. The goal of this event is to help community members get outside and exercise in a safe and monitored environment.

The Walk with a Doc event also aims to give local residents a chance to get to know the staff in a low-pressure atmosphere.

“Many people with chronic conditions are anxious and afraid to get out and move because they worry about falling or whether exercising will increase their pain or shortness of breath,” Halk explained. “What we know is that exercise is good for all chronic conditions from heart disease and lung disease to chronic pain and depression.”

Initially, the idea was to host Walk with a Doc monthly, though it was increased to a weekly event in order to ensure support for those that are building healthy habits while also achieving movement goals. Halk stated that they are excited to be working alongside ProRehab in this effort.

Mike Terry, who is a doctor of physical therapy from ProRehab, also works with local clients as a physical therapist at the Jeff Manley Wellness Center in Price and in the home health setting.

“He is a familiar face to many of our community members and a wealth of information on movement and safe exercise,” said Halk.

Walk with a Doc is free to all, with Carbon Medical providing a small snack and water to those that participate. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed, such as social distancing, and hand sanitizer will be provided. Masks are optional, though there is a request for those that are acutely ill to remain home.

Those that use assistive devices are encouraged to bring them, such as canes, walkers, wheelchairs and oxygen, for safety. All will be encouraged to participate at their own pace and medical staff will be on-hand to accommodate various needs.

“We will talk about a specific health-related topic each week and community members will have an opportunity to meet the medical and physical therapy providers in a casual environment,” Halk stated.

Walk With a Doc began on Tuesday, May 4 and will be hosted each Tuesday through Sept. 28 from noon to 1 p.m. at the track near Bruin Point Elementary in East Carbon. Those that wish to learn more about this event may contact the clinic at (435) 888-4411.