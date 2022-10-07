Carbon Medical Service Association Introduced to the Commissioners

The Carbon County Commission was visited by the staff of the Carbon Medical Service Association for an introduction and a discussion on the opioid settlement.

Carolyn Abeyta of Carbon Medical began, stating that they have applied for the settlement and wanted to let everyone know more about what their association does for the community. Abeyta has been with them for 21 years and, when she started, they had 11 employees.

In 2019, they had 42 employees and now they have 70. Abeyta had previously given Commissioner Tony Martines information that had been gathered regarding their economic impact. When the study was conducted in 2019, the impact was $9.3 million in this area.

“I think we’re a significant employer for this area,” said Abeyta, who also explained that Carbon Medical has medical services with certified providers in Medication Addiction Treatment (MAT).

They have five full therapists and when a patient comes in and sees a provider for Suboxone treatment, they are also required to see a therapist. There are pharmacies in Sunnyside, Helper and now in Price. Continuing, Abeyta explained that they offer vaccines, test for Hepatitis C and HIV. All of it combined is full-care for patients, while also providing dental.

Carbon Medical Service receives grant money that allows them to serve patients on a sliding scale, if they qualify. They also see Medicaid, Medicare and private insurance. The grant money received, however, is only 34% of their budget.

Following this explanation, Abeyta turned the time over to the many employees that had joined her at the podium to allow them to give their own introductions. Cameron Williams, MD, spoke first and stated that he works in the clinic that is located in East Carbon/Sunnyside. He talked about treating addiction in the community and that everyone on staff supports each other in the effort.

“I have the questionable honor of representing the county as your jail physician,” Williams explained.

He works closely with Carbon County Sheriff Jeff Wood in that regard, and together they are trying to change the way that inmates and those being released are treated. The process is being advanced and is under review.

Next, the Behavioral Health Specialist took to the podium, saying that he has the opportunity to serve people and help people with addiction. Just last week, they saw 163 patients.

“People with hopes, people with dreams, people with severe addictions and trauma, but people nonetheless,” the Specialist stated.

Generally, on average, Carbon Medical Service sees and treats 120 to 150 patients for addiction and ranges all variety of addiction. It was stated that the staff of Carbon Medical Service Association have a very open mind.

Amanda Paiz, who sits on the board, then commended county officials all across the. board for the effort of coming to the aide of the problem in the community, while doing what can be done to help those that are struggling with a substance use disorder. With all this said, Abeyta spoke again, expressing her appreciation of the commission taking time to hear stories.

She also informed the commission that they are looking at a building in Price that is a lot larger than the space that the Price Clinic is in right now. They would use the settlement money toward that building and transportation services for patients to come to facilities where their appointments are if they don’t have other means.

Commission Chair Larry Jensen said that he appreciated them coming and that they provide a special service to the community. This appreciation was echoed by Commissioner Casey Hopes.