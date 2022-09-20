Carbon Medical Service Celebrates 70 Years of Service

Carbon Medical Service invited the community to join them in celebrating 70 years of business on Saturday, Sept. 17.

“What better way to spend it than with the community that has supported us throughout the years,” shared Carbon Medical. “As a token of our appreciation, and because, well… after 70 years, we are ready to party.”

This anniversary celebration was free admission and took place at the Carbon County Event Center from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., with something for everyone.

From the beginning of the event until 7 p.m. there were bounce houses for the younger attendees, live music came in the form of both Hyland Markle and Route 89 and food trucks provided food and drink.

Rounding out the evening, those that hung around were able to enjoy the film “The Rise of Gru”.

Carbon Medical Service provides medical services in Price, Helper and East Carbon. They can be contacted at (435) 637-6338, (435) 472-7000 or (435) 888-4411.