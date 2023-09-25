Carbon Medical Service Spotlighted by the CCCC

A member of the Carbon Medical Service team attended the Carbon County Chamber of Commerce (CCCC) luncheon that was hosted at the SureStay Plus Hotel on Thursday afternoon.

Carbon Medical Service was one of the monthly business spotlights. Haven Halk, Family Nurse Practitioner and presenter, has been with the service for five years and has watched it grow.

Carbon Medical opened as a clinic in 1952 and celebrated its 70th anniversary last year. Beginning in East Carbon, the clinic has spread into Helper and most recently, Price, with a new location on Fairgrounds Road.

Halk explained that they provide primary care, physicals, pediatric care and more with eight medical providers. There are two pharmacies, one in the Helper location and one in Sunnyside.

There is also a number of counselors that work between the clinics and cover a variety of behavioral health needs. Continuing, Carbon Medical also provides dental care at the Sunnyside location.

A whole spectrum of care is provided at Carbon Medical Center and there is government assistance that makes it so that they are able to have their doors opened for underinsured or uninsured patrons. To learn more, contact them at (435) 888-4411.