Carbon Mountain Bike Races to Continue in Price

During the Wednesday evening Price City Council meeting, the council members discussed the consideration and possible approval of the first amendment to easement number 2253 to extend the term of the existing easement for one additional year for bike race events.

This is a School and Institutional Trust Lands Administration (SITLA) lease agreement and Miles Nelson spoke on the subject, stating that the three-year agreement has been for the location of the high school association bike races. The races have been hosted for the past three years.

Nelson admitted that the first year featured some challenges with dust issues, but that they learned their lesson from that experience. Since that time, they have made a lot of investments in making the property less of a menace for the neighbors. The past two years have been much better with a lot less dust last year overall, Nelson said.

SITLA agreed to consider an extension of the agreement for another year. One of the reasons for a single year is that SITLA is in an RFP (request for proposals) process to search for a developer to build affordable and multi-family housing on the property. To keep their options open, SITLA is considering only a one-year extension complete with an operation and maintenance plan.

Nelson also informed the council that he had invited those in the neighborhood to join them for participation in discussion and received one negative comment from one household. There were some neighbors present that were in support, though one did say that there was a lot of dust in the pit zone.

Councilman Rick Davis then thanked everyone for their hard work and praised them, especially Mark Jespersen, for making the races such a success. Councilwoman Amy Knott-Jespersen also commended the work done in keeping the dust to a minimum. Nelson assured that they are keeping open communication with those in the neighborhood on what is happening and, for the most part, they have been supportive and understanding.

“We’re going to continue to get better at it,” said Nelson.

With this conversation completed, the council members approved the agreement extension. Race organizers will now continue planning for mountain bike races that will take place this fall.