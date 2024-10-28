Carbon Mountain Bike Team Braces Snowstorm to Compete at Utah State Championships *Photo Gallery*

Cedar City, UT — The Utah State Mountain Bike Championships, held last weekend in Cedar City, presented challenges that racers and coaches will remember for years. Waking up to 6 inches of snow and freezing temperatures on Friday, 2,250 racers from 76 teams across Utah found their course and pit zones buried under heavy snow and battered by fierce winds. A twister swept through the venue overnight, damaging canopies and transforming the pit area into a mangled maze of tent poles, with some teams’ tents strewn across the area and even onto trailers.

While Carbon’s team lost half their tents, larger teams lost nearly everything, their poles twisted beyond repair. Yet, the mountain biking community came together. Teams helped each other clear away debris, carried broken canopies to dumpsters, and shared remaining shelters to keep spirits up. The league offered a bonfire, and Olympic silver medalist Haley Batten lifted morale, signing autographs and posing for photos with young riders.

With Friday’s races canceled, only half of the Carbon team’s qualifying riders got to race on Saturday. Freshman racers Michael Loveless, Cayden Steele, Christian Fox, Grant Mathis, and Michael Weber, as well as freshman girls Brynlee Tullis, Briella Hatch, and Bailee Christensen, were unable to compete. League officials made adjustments, initially planning a shorter course on Saturday, but as the snow melted and temperatures rose, racers were allowed to run the full course—though laps remained limited.

The JVB Boys were first to brave the cold, with Ryker Christensen leading the pack in in the single-lap, full-sprint race. Carbon’s Carson Palmer, Cole Arthur, and Dresden Miller each performed well, finishing in the top half of the 215-rider group, with Christensen at 44th, Miller at 94th, Palmer at 102nd, and Arthur at 114th.

The JVA Boys followed, tackling two full laps, which allowed more time for strategic positioning. Monson Loveless gave a strong performance, finishing 24th, while Carson Taylor had his best race of the season and achieved a 32nd place finish. James Tullis and Aaron Mathis also delivered solid results, with Mathis securing a position in the top 40% statewide. Mathis had an incredible season in his first year racing for NICA. Aaron started out dead last in the first race of the season and pulled off an incredible 11th place finish after passing 53 riders and continued to post impressive results in subsequent races.

In Varsity Boys, the challenging conditions and race schedule took their toll, yet Andrew Loveless, Tacoma Smith, and Garrett Murray rode with determination. Loveless finished 36th, Smith 51st, and Murray 142nd in a field of 238 top competitors.

The Senior Boys Open category added a lighthearted note to the weekend, featuring Emery High’s Parker Jensen and Carbon’s Tyler Dalpaiz and first-year rider Sam Jensen. Jensen finished 73rd, Dalpaiz 153rd, and Sam Jensen crossed at 188th.