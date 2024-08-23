Carbon Mountain Bike Team Shines at Beaver Mountain Race

Carbon MTB Press Release

Beaver Mountain, August 17th — The Carbon Mountain Bike Team delivered an impressive performance at the Beaver Mountain Race, thrilling fans and showcasing their skills on a challenging trail that tested the mettle of every rider.

The day began with the Junior Devos taking to the course early, setting the tone for a day of strong performances. Grayson Sherman led the way with a 2nd place finish, followed by Colton Steele in 6th. Among the junior high competitors, Naomi Smith and Tate McCourt both took 4th place in their respective races, while Nancy Cox finished 5th.

The standout moment of the day came when Andrew Loveless powered through the grueling varsity race to secure a well-deserved 3rd place. His determination and technique on the tricky course earned him a spot on the podium and further established his reputation as a top contender in the sport.

Garrett Murray, in his first varsity race, showcased his potential by finishing 8th. Murray’s debut in the varsity ranks was nothing short of impressive, as he navigated the challenging course with poise and determination, setting the stage for a promising season ahead.

The day also saw Tacoma Smith deliver a remarkable performance, overcoming a bike malfunction at the start line that forced him to begin his race five minutes after the varsity riders. Undeterred, Smith chased down more than 60 Junior Varsity A (JVA) and 20 more Varsity competitors, ultimately finishing 14th after a grueling 20 miles and four laps of intense sprinting. His perseverance and tenacity were among the most inspiring stories of the event.

The JVA boys had a particularly strong showing, with Monson Loveless leading the charge and securing a 4th place medal after an impressive race. Carson Palmer also rode an incredible race in the JVB Boys category, finishing just two spots off the podium.

Ryker Christensen also made a strong impact, riding with intensity and precision to claim 2nd place in the Junior Varsity B (JVB) category. His performance was a testament to his hard work and dedication, as he maneuvered the demanding trail with confidence, making it clear that he

is one to watch in future competitions.

Michael Weber and Grant Mathis both found themselves on the podium, with Weber taking 2nd and Mathis finishing 5th. Mathis’s performance was particularly noteworthy, as he started in 83rd place and fought his way up to a podium finish. Brynlee Tullis narrowly missed the podium,

finishing 6th in a fiercely competitive race.

Other notable podiums included Parker Jensen from Emery High, who finished 5th, and Teagan Robinson and Sam Jensen, who secured 2nd and 5th place finishes in the Single Lap Rider Category. Christian Fox also made a strong debut, finishing 5th in his first-ever race.

Despite the challenges of the day, including rain that cut the high school girls’ race short and well as all the afternoon races, the Carbon Mountain Bike Team’s determination and skill shone through earning them a 2nd place team finish in their division. As the season progresses, all eyes will be on Loveless, Christensen, Murray, Smith, and the rest of the team to see what they will accomplish next.