Carbon Mountain Bike Team Shines at Butterfield Canyon

The Carbon Mountain Bike Team faced one of their toughest challenges yet at the Butterfield Canyon course in Herriman last Saturday. Known for its relentless three-mile uphill climb, the course tested even the best-conditioned riders with its steep and demanding terrain.

The Junior Devo riders kicked off the day’s races, with Grayson Sherman once again proving his dominance by securing first place in the Intermediate 8th Grade Boys category. Sherman has maintained his top spot throughout the season, and his performance at Butterfield was no different. Teammate Matthew Blackburn wasn’t far behind, taking a solid fifth place, while Max Carlson followed closely in sixth.

In the Intermediate 7th Grade Boys race, Colton Steele powered through to finish fourth. Naomi Smith, despite a crash caused by a passing rider, managed a strong sixth place in Advanced Girls. Tate McCourt also put in an impressive effort, finishing seventh in the Beginner 8th Grade Boys race. This marked the final race of the season for the Junior Devos, who will undoubtedly return even stronger next year.

The high school races featured some of the state’s most talented athletes. In the Varsity Boys race, Tacoma Smith and Andrew Loveless stood their ground, securing second and fourth places, respectively, behind powerhouse riders Asher James and Carter Manwaring of Westlake High School. Garrett Murray continued to impress with a 15th-place finish, showcasing his growing skill at this elite level.

Monson Loveless held his fourth place position in the JVA Boys category, while Ryker Christensen delivered the most dramatic finish of the day. After taking an early lead in the JVB Boys race, Christensen was overtaken but regained his energy in the final stretch. In a thrilling display of endurance, he sprinted past his competition on the last uphill climb to take first place by .20 seconds, marking his second consecutive win. Carson Palmer had a stellar race as well, earning a spot on the podium with a fifth place finish.

Grant Mathis continued his reign in the JVC Boys category, finishing first once again. In the JVC Girls race, Brynlee Tullis fought hard but dropped a few spots, finishing 10th on a grueling course that tested every rider’s endurance. The JVD Girls race saw Briella Hatch and Bailee Christensen finish 12th and 17th, respectively, with several riders behind them being pulled from the race due to heat concerns.

Tyler Dalpiaz dominated the Single Lap Rider (SLR) race, taking first place, while Teagan Robinson finished sixth. Michael Loveless capped off the day with a fifth place finish in the Freshman A Boys race. Despite the challenging course and fierce competition, Carbon MTB delivered an outstanding performance, finishing second overall in Division 2.

Head Coach Mark Jespersen praised the team’s efforts, stating, “Success isn’t always standing on the podium but the joy and satisfaction of putting in the effort to work hard and finish the race.”

The Carbon Mountain Bike Team now sets its sights on the regional race at Eagle Mountain on Saturday, September 28th.