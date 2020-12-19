Carbon Mountain Bike Team State Champs Recognized by County Commission

Time was taken during the Wednesday evening Carbon County Commission meeting to highlight the Carbon mountain bike team state champions.

The ninth annual state championship took place in St. George and 11 out of the 17 members of the team qualified to compete. Team members Craig Olson and Boyd Bradford were both successful in being named state champions, both individually competing with around 200 other riders.

Coach Mark Jespersen stated that they are one of two high schools with two state champions and spoke on how the mountain bike league is awesome and growing each year.

According to Jespersen, Utah has the biggest league in the country and this year was the only league in the country to race. He stated that he appreciated the county stepping up and helping, stating that next year they are expecting some great things.

“It was great to have those racing events in Carbon County this year,” Jespersen stated.

He then said that it is more than likely that there will be more than one race again in Carbon County, stating that people love the local trails and the races are a great boost for the economy.

To conclude, the commissioners presented the state champs with certificates.