Carbon MTB Races in Richfield *Photo Gallery*

Press Release

The Carbon Mountain Bike Team delivered another stellar performance at the Richfield Race, overcoming a hot, dry and dusty course to secure numerous top finishes across multiple categories.

The Junior Devo team kicked off the day with impressive results. Grayson Sherman dominated the Intermediate 8th Grade boys’ category, claiming 1st place. His teammates, Matthew Blackburn and Max Carlson, followed suit with 6th and 7th place finishes, respectively. In the Intermediate Boys 7th Grade category, Colton Steele secured 7th place, with Merritt Loveless close behind in 9th. Naomi Smith continued her strong season with a 2nd place finish in the Advanced Girls category, setting her sights on the top spot in the next race. In the Beginner Girls category, Nancy Cox earned a spot on the podium with a 3rd place finish, while Jenna Tullis rounded out the top 10 in 9th place.

The Varsity Boys continued to impress the crowd of hundreds with standout performances. Tacoma Smith inspired with a solid 2nd place finish, followed by Andrew Loveless in 3rd. Garrett Murray also delivered a strong performance, finishing 11th in a highly competitive field of elite cyclists. Monson Loveless added to the team’s success with a 4th place finish in the JVA Boys race, while Ryker Christensen dominated the JVB Boys race, taking 1st place with a commanding lead. Carson Palmer secured 3rd place, and Dresden Miller rounded out the top 10 with a 9th place finish. Zander Holzer showed significant improvement, moving up over 20 spots from 54th to 30th. Cole Arthur capped off his final lap with a thrilling 15-foot tabletop jump, clearing the entire feature.

In the JVC Boys race, Carbon continued their winning streak with Grant Mathis taking 1st place. Michael Weber was not far behind, finishing in 6th place. The JVC Girls race saw Brynlee Tullis make it to the podium with a 5th place finish. Briella Hatch, who started dead last, put in a determined ride to finish 18th. Teagan Robinson also secured a podium finish with 5th place. The Freshman A Boys race witnessed Michael Loveless’ impressive climb from 8th to 4th place. Meanwhile, first-year rider Christian Fox made a remarkable leap in the Freshman B category, starting in last place and finishing 1st out of 77 riders.

With such outstanding results, the Carbon Mountain Bike Team is eagerly looking forward to their next race in two weeks at the Butterfield Trail System in Herriman.