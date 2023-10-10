Carbon MTB Wins Region

By Amy Jespersen

The Carbon Composite MTB team traveled north last weekend for the inaugural race at the new Butterfield Canyon trail. The course starts with an uphill climb on a short fire road before it heads into single track for a 3.5 mile climb and 666 foot elevation gain before the 2.5 mile descent and ends with an intense climb up Heart Attack Hill to the finish line.

JV-A riders Garrett Murray, Tacoma Smith and Andrew Loveless started off the day for Carbon in 19th, first and third positions in a field of 52 riders. Smith and Loveless have traded the top spot on the podium all season with Westlake right on their tail. The Westlake rider finally got his first place finish with Loveless taking second and Smith taking fourth. Murray fell back a few spots, but still had a great race on this grueling course with a 15th place finish.

JV-B was up next with James Tullis, Zander Holzer and Will Clark facing off in a group of 73 riders. Tullis led the Carbon riders with a seventh place, missing the podium by two. Holzer dropped back four spots in his first lap, but gained 10 spots in his second lap.

JV-C riders Carson Palmer and Ryker Christensen saw success and moved up multiple spots, securing positions at the state race. Palmer missed the podium by one spot and Christensen gained 10 spots during the race. Carson Barrett had a rough go and lost some ground during this race.

The only two high school girls racing for Carbon had great races, each improving their positions. Jespersen started in 31st and finished the JVB girls’ race in 15th while Madison Clark finished in 10th place in Single Lap Rider.

JV-E rider Dresden Miller overcame a horrible accident right before the season started and had to undergo surgery. Butterfield is Miller’s second race of the season, but he pushed hard in both races and ended his season in a very respectable ninth place. Teagan Robinson and Max McCourt again dominated the podium in the SLR race. McCourt will go on to compete at the state competition in the Senior Open.

In the very competitive Freshman A Boys’ race, Carson Taylor, Monson Loveless and Cole Arthur continued to make headway, working their way closer to the front of the pack and better starting positions for state. Taylor finished in seventh place, less than 20 seconds off the podium, and Loveless held onto his 10th place position.

The Freshman B race was a heartbreaker for Carbon racers Kayden Dunn and Michael Weber. After suffering crashes and mechanical issues, both boys showed incredible heart and finished strong in 42nd and 43rd place. Despite the setbacks, both boys have secured spots in the state race.

Carbon’s lone racer in the Freshman C race, Matthew Stromness, had an amazing race and finished third out of 50 riders.

To top the day off, Carbon took first place for Butterfield and first place in Region 4’s Division 3. Out of the team’s 24 high school riders, 14 qualified for the state race to be held Oct. 20 and 21 in Cedar City.