Carbon Names 2021 Adult Education Student of the Year

Amy Higgs presents the ABE Student of the Year plaque to Carmen Sorensen

Carbon School District Press Release

Carmen Josefina Sorensen is the Carbon Adult Education Student of the Year for the school year 2020-2021. She has been attending Adult Education for the last year, taking English lessons from teacher Amy Higgs.

Carmen is a civil engineer from Valencia, Carabobo, Venezuela, and is married to Val Sorensen. In December, they will celebrate their first wedding anniversary. Carmen has two sons living in New Jersey. She also has two step-children and one granddaughter with her husband Val.

Carmen has lived in Orlando, Florida, Salt Lake City, West Jordan and Price, Utah. While attending Adult Education, Carmen has been an outstanding student who has shown academic excellence in language acquisition. Carbon Adult Education is proud to honor Carmen for her success.

Carbon Adult Education offers classes in English language acquisition as well as courses toward a high school diploma or GED. For more information, please contact the Adult Education office at (435) 613-3136.