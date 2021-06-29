Carbon Power Plant Monument to be Built in Price Canyon

On Wednesday evening, the Carbon County Commissioners took on the consideration and possible approval of the Carbon Power Plant monument design and engineering overview.

Helper City Mayor Lenise Peterman spoke with the commissioners on this, presenting on behalf of the Carbon County Tax Advisory Board. She stated that they previously received $2,400 from Rocky Mountain Power toward a Carbon Power Plant monument that would be placed at the mouth of the canyon.

With that, they developed a design and needed a bit more in funding. From there, Rocky Mountain Power agreed to another $3,000 and Utah Power offered to make up the difference.

Mayor Peterman explained that the board was looking to get the commissioners’ approval to proceed with moving the monument process forward. She also explained that they would like an engineer to look at the monument to ensure that everything will be completed in a safe and sound manner.

The monument will be 13 feet wide by eight feet tall. Badlands has completed work such as this previously for the Helper Mining and Railroad Museum. They have the cut out and can blow it up and complete it. This is beneficial as the board does not have to have design dollars available for the project.

The commissioners stated that this monument would be an exciting addition and help to keep the memory of the plant alive. Mayor Peterman explained that there is also a plan to backlight the sign to reflect when the power plant was there and the lights were on.

“Thanks for all your work on this,” said Commissioner Larry Jensen. The project for the monument was then approved.