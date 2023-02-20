Carbon Pushes Morgan

ETV News Stock Photo by Jamie Swank

The #12 Dinos opened the 3A State Tournament in Morgan on Friday night by facing the #5 Trojans. Though it was a tough task ahead, Carbon played with its gritty nature. The Dinos made a game out of it, pulling ahead before halftime 34-33.

The Dino offense hit a snag in the third quarter, but Carbon was still threatening going into the fourth quarter trailing by just two possessions, 49-43. That was until Morgan opened up the final period with a 14-0 run, including four made three-pointers. That stretch sunk the Dinos as they were bounced out of the tournament, 70-54.

Chet Anderson led Carbon with 15 points followed by Zeke Willson with 13 and Braxton Stevenson and Ryker Butler with eight apiece. Carbon’s season has come to an end with an 8-13 overall record.