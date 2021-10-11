Carbon Reaches Championship in Weekend Tournament

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Lady Dinos traveled to Richfield over the weekend to compete in a tournament. Carbon played three games on Friday afternoon and looked good throughout pool play.

To start, the Dinos defeated North Sevier and South Summit 2-0 in each match before playing Crimson Cliffs. The 4A Mustangs were a tough contender and defeated Carbon 2-0.

Saturday initiated the tournament portion of the weekend. The Dinos began the day against Panguitch and controlled the early portion of the game, defeating the Bobcats 25-15 and 25-13 in the first two sets. The Bobcats were not ready for their trip home, however. Panguitch dug deep and made a game of it with back-to-back set wins, 25-22 and 25-19. It call came down to the fifth and final set, where the Dinos had enough of the charade. Carbon dominated the last set 15-3 to take the 3-2 win.

The victory took them to the championship game of the tournament and pitted them against Crimson Cliffs once more. The Mustangs were too much for the Dinos to handle as Crimson Cliffs won it in three sets, 25-18, 25-20 and 25-12.

It was a good experience for the Dinos as they prepare for the final two weeks of the season. Up next, Carbon (20-4, 5-1) will travel to play Richfield (8-16, 2-3) on Tuesday.