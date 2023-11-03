Carbon Rec Assistant Director Named Employee of the Month

The Carbon County Employee of the Month for November was announced during the commission meeting hosted on Wednesday evening. This month, the honor was presented to Alex Peczuh, who has been employed with the county since 2018 and works at the recreation center.

Carbon Rec Supervisor Aubrey Kirkwood nominated Peczuh, who is now the assistant director. Coincidentally, Peczuh was the employee of the month in November of 2022 as well and at that time, she acted as the office manager.

Kirkwood explained that Peczuh has held almost every position at the center, which makes her well-versed in all of the work. Peczuh strives to put the community’s experiences first and provides many opportunities for the local youth. She does a great deal for the office, makes work fun and Kirkwood stated that they are thankful to have her.

Peczuh expressed her gratitude for every opportunity she has had at the center and stated that she meets many amazing people. One of her biggest accomplishments is seeing the youth and how happy they are when they are at the center.

The commissioners thanked Peczuh for all that she does.