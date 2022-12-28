Carbon Rec Opens Tumbling Season

Carbon County Recreation hosted the first power tumbling and trampoline competition of the season recently. The competition saw great placements for the young athletes.

Ava Rutherford, Emberly Knighton, Kendra Vasquez, Brady Timothy, Chloe Jewkes, Blakelee Olsen, Liesel and Eleanor Woodard, Madison Fredrickson and Kara Fowles all earned first place titles.

Those that came in second were Savanna Maxwell, Logan Jewkes, Ryder Benson, Caia Procarione, Hazel Henderson, Vayden Benson, Emma Truman and Sadie Westwood. Finally, Emma Ludlow, Mara Mxwell, Kashlynn Moosman and Alexis Hawley placed third.