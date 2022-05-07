Carbon Rec’s Kristi Wilson Named Employee of the Month

For the month of May, the Carbon County Employee of the Month was announced as Kristi Wilson with Carbon County Recreation. Carbon County Human Resources Director Kellie Payne informed the commission that Wilson has been employed with the county since November of 2018.

She then invited Wilson and Carbon Rec Director Glenna Nelson to the podium to speak. Nelson said that she could present a lot about Wilson, as she is a huge asset to the team. She has been with Carbon Rec for many years now and is currently the event coordinator, working in the position officially for almost a year, though Nelson acknowledged that she has been doing it for a lot longer unofficially.

Wilson was originally nominated in December, though Nelson stated that she continues to deserve the nomination and recognition every day. In December, when the center had to move from the sports court to holiday parties to conferences and back, Wilson was the individual that took on the scheduling and made sure that everyone was where they needed to be.

“I just also wanted to say she always stays until the job is done,” shared Nelson.

Wilson is always the first to ask if a coworker needs help and has been there to guide the team, acting as an integral part. It was stated that Wilson’s nomination and recognition was well-earned.