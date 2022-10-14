Carbon Rodeo Gives Fall Recap

Press Release

The nine members of the Carbon rodeo team have been hard at work since August, each of them seeking a Top 10 finish in their events in order to qualify for the state finals rodeo in June. Several team members have already qualified for finals at one or more of the 10 rodeos held thus far, and are now looking to add more points to their totals.

The points from their top seven rodeos will be carried into the state finals with a maximum of 70 points available to each contestant. A few team members have already accumulated several points this season, sitting strong in their respective events.

Junior Lacey Anderson competed in four of the 10 rodeos in barrel racing where she has battled some injuries with her horse, yet steadily improved as the season progressed.

Junior Shalako Gunter has competed at all 10 rodeos in trap shooting with several Top 10 finishes, including third and eighth at the South Summit Rodeos, first and second at the Uintah Basin rodeos, 10th at Sevier, seventh at West Desert, and fourth at Panguitch. Shalako is currently sitting sixth in the state in trap shooting with 35.43 points.

Junior Kayson Peterson has competed in all 10 rodeos in steer wrestling, team roping and trap shooting. He has qualified for state finals in steer wrestling with some Top 10 finishes, including ninth at Uintah Basin, second at Sevier and ninth at West Desert. He is currently ranked 12th in steer wrestling with 13 points.

Rounding out our juniors is Kashley Rhodes, who competes in light rifle and trap shooting. She has placed in the Top 10 at all rodeos so far in the light rifle competition. At South Summit, she placed second at both rodeos in light rifle and fifth in trap shooting. She also placed second and fourth at Uintah Basin, first at Emery, fourth at Sevier, second at Lehi, fifth at West Desert and fourth at Panguitch in light rifle. At Enterprise, she placed sixth in light rifle and eighth in trap shooting. She is currently sitting second in the state in light rifle with 60 points and 23rd in trap shooting with 4.7 points.

Sophomore Maddax Byerly has competed in six of the 10 rodeos thus far in trap shooting with several Top 20 finishes, placing just outside of the Top 10 and qualifying for state finals.

Sophomore Kaden Donathan competes in steer wrestling and team roping and has competed at all 10 rodeos with some top 10 placings. He finished eighth in team roping at Sevier, ninth at Lehi, sixth at West Desert and fifth at Enterprise in steer wrestling. He is currently sitting 12th in steer wrestling with 13 points and 36th in team roping with two points.

Ean Ellis is a sophomore from Moab and competes for the Carbon team in tie-down roping and team roping. He has also competed at all 10 rodeos and has placed in the Top 10 in tie-down roping. He took eighth at Uintah Basin, 10th at Emery, fifth at Sevier and second at West Desert. He is currently ranked 11th in the state in tie-down roping with 19 points.

Freshman Jaxxlyn Cowley has competed in six rodeos and has finished strong in the barrel racing and continues to work for that Top 10 finish to qualify her for the state finals.

Freshman Maddison Nielson is busy competing in barrel racing, pole bending, breakaway roping, goat tying and team roping at each rodeo. She has finished fifth in pole bending at Panguitch and placed 13th in barrel racing at Sevier’s rodeo, which qualified her for the state finals based on the number of competitors in that event. Nielson continues to improve in her other events and work for the Top 10 finish in those areas. She is currently ranked 28th in pole bending with six points and has already qualified for state in barrel racing.

The team has a short break in October and will be back at it in November for the Dixie 6 series in Hurricane, UT.