Carbon Rodeo Hard at Work

This spring, Carbon rodeo members have been working hard to qualify for the Utah High School Rodeo State Finals in June. Individuals that have represented Carbon are Destiny Andrews (barrel racing), Lacey Anderson (barrel racing and pole bending), Wesley King (calf and team roping), Kayson Peterson (team roping), Wyatt Willis (team roping), Kashley Rohodes (trap shooting and light rifle) and Shalako Gunter (trap shooting and light rifle).

On the weekend of April 23 and 24, Gunter placed sixth in trap shooting and 10th in light rifle at SUC. She then took third the next day in Juab in trap shooting and again finished in 10th in light rifle.

The following weekend, members traveled to take part in the Morgan and Bear River rodeos. Gunter improved to first in trap at Morgan while Rhodes took fifth in light rifle. At Bear River, Gunter took third in trap while Rhodes took eighth. Rhodes took 10th in light rifle as well.

In the final rodeo shooting events of the year at Wasatch over May 7-8, Gunter battled a difficult wind to take sixth in trap on May 7 and seventh in trap on May 8. The final rodeo of the season was hosted in Delta by West Millard Club on May 14-15. It marked the final time Andrews, Anderson and King would compete this spring.

Both Gunter and Rhodes have qualified to compete in trap shooting and light rifle at the state finals, which will take place in Heber City in June.