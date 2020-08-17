Carbon School Board Directs Attention Toward Mental Health

The Carbon School District is opening its doors to the 2020-21 school year this week and ­­­­mental health will be a large focus this year.

Mental health has been an important topic for the Carbon School Board over the last several months. The monthly board meeting that was held last week was no different.

After schools were abruptly closed in mid-March due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the mental health of students has become an enormous concern for schools, both locally and nationwide.

The Carbon School Board has recognized the concern of mental health and has taken steps to solidify it as one of the main focuses for this school year. During the meeting, the board approved that over half of the Teacher and Student Success Act (TSSA) monies will be used for mental health improvement purposes.

Adding to that, the Carbon School District was also awarded a mental health grant. With $270,752 from the TSSA and $79,248 from the grant, the Carbon School District will be adding a total of $350,000 to its mental health funding.

“We are able to really help with the counselor and mental health situation in our schools,” said Superintendent Lance Hatch.

Before TSSA, Carbon School District only had half of a counselor at each of the elementary schools and no licensed social workers. “TSSA has made it possible now for us to have a counselor at each elementary school,” added Hatch.

Going forward with the TSSA framework, the district will be adding a half of a counselor at Bruin Point Elementary and one counselor at each Castle Heights, Creekview, Sally Mauro and Wellington.

“This is a huge heap at our elementary schools,” said Hatch. “Our schools function better with a full-time counselor.”

Carbon School District will also be adding half of a licensed social worker at Helper Middle School and a licensed social worker for both Mont Harmon Middle School and Carbon High School.

“The need is so great that they are seeing one student right after another,” said Hatch. “We are so grateful for them.”

The district’s TSSA framework will use the remaining funds at the schools for improvement plans. Hatch said that with this framework, the district will be able to continue its work with mental health and also provide the schools with the means to be able to address their individual academic and behavioral concerns.