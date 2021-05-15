Carbon School Board Honors Students for a Year of Hard Work

As the school year winds down, many recognitions were in order at the Carbon School Board meeting on Wednesday. The board began with a joint congratulations for a number of students that received Academic All State Honors.

Hunter Heath was recognized for theater, Easton Horsley for debate, PJ Howa for debate and music, Madalyn Johnson for music, Katie Jones for softball and Merrick Morgan for soccer. Erin Stromness, Kayla Lee and Saydee Johnson were all recognized for track.

“It’s a huge honor to be selected,” stated Superintendent Lance Hatch.

Bradley Sweeney and Leah Sweeney were then recognized as history fair state champions. Their project was titled “A Battle Turned Massacre: Communication the Key in Determining the Legacy Left at Bear River.”

Their category was the junior division group exhibit and the duo is from Helper Middle School. Their project was also selected as Utah’s representative to be displayed in the National History Day’s showcase at the Smithsonian National Museum of American History.

The students competed against more than 120 other students this year and also received the Trails and Rails Award.

Alongside the Sweeney’s, Link Wilson of Castle Heights Elementary was honored in the radio category with his project “The Evolution of the Radio” in the youth division individual performance.