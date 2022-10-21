Carbon School Board Recognizes 3A Golf State Champion Bode Salas

After claiming the 3A State Golf Championship, Carbon High School (CHS) senior Bode Salas was recognized on Wednesday evening during the Carbon School Board meeting.

Salas had an exceptional year, finishing his high school career with a -3 during the 3A State Championship held in Cove View on Oct. 12 and 13. The state title didn’t come easy for Salas. At one point during the second day of the tournament, Salas was in a four-way tie, all even at par. School board member Wayne Woodward questioned what was going through his mind during the intense competition.

In an attempt to keep his emotions in check during the tournament, Salas explained he did not want to know the score. He wanted to stick with the game plan.

“I knew it was close,” said Salas. “I told everyone that I didn’t want to know where I was at during the whole tournament.”

Carbon boys’ head golf coach Robbie Etzel was also present during the recognition. Etzel returned to Carbon County in 2020 after accepting the job to coach the boys’ golf team for CHS.

“It’s been an honor to be a part of the school district and coach these kids,” said Etzel. “To even be such a small part of it every year, it’s awesome. I couldn’t ask for a better school district.”

Superintendent Mika Salas, also Bode’s mother, publicly thanked Etzel for his contributions to the team as well as to her son.

“Robby Etzel has been phenomenal,” said Superintendent Salas. “We really appreciated Robby’s help over the last two years.”

With this being Salas’ senior year, his high school golf career has came to an end. He was able to clench the golf region title three years running as well as the title of golf state champion during his sophomore and senior year. Salas will be attending Utah Tech University as a Trailblazer next fall to play golf on a scholarship.