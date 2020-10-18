Carbon School Board Recognizes Academic All State Athletes

During the Carbon School Board’s monthly meeting, recognition was in order for district students who received Academic All-State accolades. The athletes who received this award are seniors in high school who have a cumulative GPA of 4.0 or meet the sliding scale requirements associated with their ACT score.

“We are so honored to be able to acknowledge our Carbon High athletes who have achieved Academic All-State rank for their sport,” said Carbon School District Superintendent Lance Hatch.

The following students were brought before the board room to be recognized for their accomplishments:

Lizabeth Pugliese (girls’ tennis), Erin Stromness (girls’ cross country), Katie Jones (volleyball), Kayla Lee (volleyball), SayDee Johnson (girls’ soccer) and Easton Horsely (football).

“[This is] a huge accomplishment out of all the students who participate in athletics to be named an Academic All-State,” said Hatch. “We really appreciate all the hard work that goes into that.”

Hatch then wanted to acknowledge that although the COVID-19 pandemic has made several changes in the schools, all of Carbon School District’s fall sports and extracurricular activities were able to happen this first quarter.

“The reason we were able to pull that off is that UHSAA (Utah High School Activities Association) has jumped right on board with a lot of their recommendations,” stated Hatch.

Going forward with winter sports, face coverings will continue to be encouraged for spectators at each event. UHSAA has also released detailed requirements for each sport, which includes a temperature check before entering the bus along with a completed symptom form.

“Let’s comply so we can play. It’s all for the kids,” said Hatch.