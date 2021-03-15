Carbon School Board Recognizes Swim Team

More than one recognition was in order for Carbon High School’s swim team during the Carbon School Board meeting last week. Early in the meeting, Superintendent Lance Hatch invited the boys’ and girls’ swim teams to the front of the room to be acknowledged for various their accomplishments.

In February, the girls’ swim team made history by securing three back-to-back state titles. The Lady Dinos were able to snag the top of the podium with a 30-point advantage over Judge Memorial. The board announced that this is the first three-peat to take place in Carbon School District history.

Not only was the swim team able to claim a state title, but the Dinos also secured the highest academic achievement in state for both the boys’ and girls’ swim teams.

“As much as winning the title means, to have the academic portion of that as well, it’s huge,” said swim team head coach Allie Chamberlain. “It takes a lot for these kids and I give them all the credit. They work hard in the classroom. They work hard in the pool.”

To add to the three-peat state title and the academic achievement, Coach Chamberlain was able to land her own three-peat as Coach of the Year. Chamberlain has received this honor each year that she has been the head coach for Carbon’s swim team. She explained that this award means a lot to her mostly because it comes from her peers that she coaches with.

This isn’t the end for the Dinos. Chamberlain expressed that she plans on continuing to push forward and continue to grow the program with a competitive team.

“Hopefully, we will continue to grow. This isn’t the end of us. We want to be a dynasty here,” said Chamberlain.