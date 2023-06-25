Carbon School Board Showcases World Champion Archers

During the Carbon School Board meeting on Wednesday evening, Mont Harmon Middle School’s (MHMS) archery team was welcomed in front of the board to be recognized on its world championship.

Led by Tom Lasslo and Amber Chappell, MHMS’ archery team took flight to the 2023 NASP Open Championship Archery Tournament hosted in Myrtle Beach, South Carolina in early June. When the Pirates returned to Carbon County, they brought back the title of world champions after placing first in the bullseye tournament with a score of 3,364.

Lexi Cowley was the top archer for MHMS with a score of 288, putting her in sixth place. Sarah Lasslo followed with a score of 287 for 10th, Madisen Donathan 284 for 16th, Spencer Pitcher 281 for 33rd, Ashlyn Slaughter 280 for 40th, Bracken Hanson 272, Michael Weber 279, Carter Abbott 278, Laycie Gregersen 277, Jantz Greenhalgh 276 and Joel Seeley 273.

“They are incredibly dedicated,” said coach Lasslo after recognizing all the hard work the team put in to earn this world championship.

Lasslo also explained that out of 1,156 schools that shot in the middle school division, 275 of those schools made it to nationals and only 44 of those made it to the world championship, MHMS being one of them.

To continue with the recognition, Lasso introduced Creekview Elementary student Hunter Cowely, who placed fourth overall out of 428 archers at the world championship and first out of 238 archers in the 3D archery. He is now ranked first out of 22,119 elementary archery athletes. Kelton Carlile, also from Creekview, shot a 271, placing fourth out of 149 archers.

Lasso then introduced Carbon High School archers Cheyanne Slaughter and Maggie Truman. Slaughter shot a 291, putting her in third place in the senior division for 3D and eighth in high school. Maggie Truman shot as an individual and is now sitting in seventh out of 356 archers.

Concluding the recognition, Lasslo took time to thank the staff for always recruiting the students for sports as well as finding facilities and the funds to make all this happen.

“They do an absolute remarkable job,” said coach Lasslo.