Carbon School District Announces Changes to the Driver’s Education Program

Per direction from the Carbon School District (CSD), Carbon High School announced that there will be a number of changes to the Driver’s Education Program.

Beginning in April of 2021, all students that are interested in attending a driver’s ed class will have three separate requirements they must fulfill prior to signing up.

The first requirement is to obtain a learner’s permit. The second requirement is to pay the fee, which is $190. Finally, students must complete the Zero Fatalities Webinar with a parent or guardian online. The webinar may be found by clicking here.

Once these requirements have been completed, a student is able to sign up for a session by having their parents call (435) 613-4222.