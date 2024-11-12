Carbon School District Announces “Late Start” Days for Heavy Snowfall Conditions

To start off the week, the Carbon School District (CSD) released a statement regarding the plan for winter weather transportation and safety during heavy snowfall.

To begin, the CSD stressed that communication will be provided any time that there is an adjustment to the normal school day. With that in mind, the CSD shared the plan that will be implemented when experiencing heavy snowfall to the point that safely transporting students to school as normally scheduled will be hindered.

“Carbon School District does not intend to cancel school for snow,” the CSD stated. “We will use a ‘Late Start’ schedule through winter months. All district schedules will be adjusted by two (2) hours. For instance, if your child boards the bus at 7:00 on a normal day, they would board at 9:00 on a ‘Late Start’ day.”

This also means that if school normally begins at 8:10 a.m., it would begin at 10:10 a.m. on those days, though school will always end at the normal time. In most cases, decisions cannot be made until the morning of the heavy snowfall. In the event of an adjustment to a regular schedule, parents will be notified by 6 a.m. using the parent notification system.

Additionally, messages will be posted on all school and district websites, as well as on social media. The Carbon School District preschool programs will be canceled on ‘Late Start’ days.

“Thank you for your support and cooperation as we work through potential extreme weather,” the district’s statement concluded.