Carbon School District Releases Statement on Wednesday Morning Incident

On Wednesday morning, there was an incident that occurred on a school bus that was transporting students to Carbon High School (CHS). According to the Carbon School District (CSD), this incident was reported as a potential stabbing, to which staff responded accordingly.

The CSD stated that EMS and law enforcement were dispatched to the high school, where they met with the bus. The injured student was treated for a minor injury to their hand and was then released to a parent. The other student involved was turned over to law enforcement and, according to the district, will face consequences from the school as well.

“Carbon School District would like to thank our law enforcement and EMS community partners for their constant efforts to support our students and staff,” CSD Superintendent Mika Salas stated.