Carbon School District Represents at FCCLA Nationals

The Carbon School District (CSD) had 15 students that competed in Students Taking Action with Recognition (STAR) Events at the FCCLA National Leadership Conference.

It was explained by Carbon High’s Troy Chilcott that students had to place in the top two in the state of Utah in order to qualify for nationals. The 2022 National FCCLA Conference was hosted in San Diego from June 28 to July 3.

“This year, National FCCLA announced the top three in each event,” said Chilcott. “Carbon High had one team that took third place overall.”

For Mont Harmon Middle School, Cameron Black and Cole and Will Hinckley took bronze in Food Innovations. Makenna Furner took silver in Chapter Service Display. For Helper Middle School, Emme Stockdale took silver in Entrepreneurship, Ireland Nef took bronze in Career Investigation and Avy Atwood secured silver in Repurpose and Redesign.

For Carbon High, Kaylynn Black took silver in Food Innovations. Kaydance Scoville and Ally Robertson took silver in Chapter in Review and Jayden Nef took silver in Career Investigation.

Continuing, Lanie and Landrie Anderson took the gold, Top Ten in Category, and third place in the nation for Hospitality and Tourism. Mikell Furner and Alyssa Ellis were also able to secure gold in Hospitality and Tourism.