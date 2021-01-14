Carbon School District Superintendent Speaks on COVID-19 Vaccinations

ETV News stock photo by Jamie Swank

During the superintendent report portion of the Carbon School Board meeting on Wednesday evening, Superintendent Lance Hatch took time to give the board an update on the vaccines being administered within the Carbon School District (CSD).

Supt. Hatch said he never thought that the CSD would have to be experts in delivering vaccines, but that is the world of today. They have administered 85 thus far and should have at least 80 more within the upcoming week.

The number of available vaccinations given to district employees is dependent on the amount that the Southeast Utah Health Department receives each week, which is usually a varying amount. With this in mind, if more are received, more will be administered.

Supt. Hatch stated hopefully they will be able to keep on track and there is now a signup system where individuals receive an email, which Supt. Hatch believes has worked really well so far.

It was questioned if that was the only way staff is notified they are up for the vaccination, to which Supt. Hatch stated that email is the most efficient; however, they do follow-up by sending the names of who is selected to supervisors as well.