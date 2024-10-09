Carbon School Districts to Implement Cell Phone Ban

Carbon School District Superintendent Mika Salas announced a cell phone ban beginning October 21, 2024, aimed at reducing disturbances in the classroom.

“Our primary goal is to reduce the overwhelming distraction to learning caused by cell phone use in school,” the CSD release stated.

Under the new policy for secondary schools, students will be required to secure their phones in school-provided, signal-blocking pouches at the start of the school day. Students will retain possession of their phones while they remain in the pouches.

District officials acknowledge that this change may raise questions among parents and guardians. To assist with this transition, a FAQ page regarding the cell phone ban have been included on the CSD website.

Students caught using their phones in the classroom may face consequences, as outlined on the CSD website. It’s important for students to familiarize themselves with these policies to understand expectations and avoid issues.

Further updates will be provided leading up to the implementation date.

“We appreciate your cooperation as we work to support our students through this transition,” shared Salas in the release.