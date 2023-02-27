Carbon Schools Host Annual Spelling Bees

Carbon School District Press Release

Throughout the month of January and the beginning of February, each of Carbon School District’s elementary schools’ fourth and fifth grades as well as the middle schools held school spelling bees. Each of the seven schools hosted a school-wide spelling bee to determine their top three spellers, who then went on to participate at the district level spelling bee on Feb. 16.

School Spelling Bee Winners:

Bruin Point Castle Heights: Top 3 Creekview Uriah Trostle 1 st Isaiah Trostle 2nd Kiira Dickerson 3rd Evie Bates-Wood Aviya Krum Sophie Francis Payton Simkins 1 st Brynnli Jensen 2nd Andrew Woodard 3rd Sally Mauro: Top 3 Wellington Helper Cayde Richardson Crew Stubbs

Anthony Pierce Jared Bunn 1 st Alexi Palmer 2nd Jaxson Marvidakis 3rd Ireland Keil 1 st Jordan Olsen 2nd Olivia Rondinelli 3rd Mont Harmon Cadi Heaton 1 st Everett Ellsworth 2nd Matthew Blackburn 3rd



At the district bee, these 21 spellers competed against each other to earn a top three spot. The results of the district bee were:

1st Place – Everett Ellsworth, 7th grade at Mont Harmon Middle School

2nd Place – Cadi Heaton, 7th grade at Mont Harmon Middle School

3rd Place – Elvie Bates-Wood, 5th grade at Castle Heights

These top three spellers will now advance to the region spelling bee on March 9 at Grand County High School. The region bee consists of the top three spellers from San Juan, Emery, Grand and Carbon school districts. The first place winner there will advance to the National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.

Congratulations to all of the school bee winners and district bee competitors and winners.