Carbon Schools Host Annual Spelling Bees

Carbon School District Press Release
Throughout the month of January and the beginning of February, each of Carbon School District’s elementary schools’ fourth and fifth grades as well as the middle schools held school spelling bees. Each of the seven schools hosted a school-wide spelling bee to determine their top three spellers, who then went on to participate at the district level spelling bee on Feb. 16.
School Spelling Bee Winners:
|Bruin Point
|Castle Heights: Top 3
|Creekview
|Uriah Trostle 1st
Isaiah Trostle 2nd
Kiira Dickerson 3rd
|Evie Bates-Wood
Aviya Krum
Sophie Francis
|Payton Simkins 1st
Brynnli Jensen 2nd
Andrew Woodard 3rd
|Sally Mauro: Top 3
|Wellington
|Helper
|Cayde Richardson
Crew Stubbs
Anthony Pierce
|Jared Bunn 1st
Alexi Palmer 2nd
Jaxson Marvidakis 3rd
|Ireland Keil 1st
Jordan Olsen 2nd
Olivia Rondinelli 3rd
|Mont Harmon
|Cadi Heaton 1st
Everett Ellsworth 2nd
Matthew Blackburn 3rd
At the district bee, these 21 spellers competed against each other to earn a top three spot. The results of the district bee were:
1st Place – Everett Ellsworth, 7th grade at Mont Harmon Middle School
2nd Place – Cadi Heaton, 7th grade at Mont Harmon Middle School
3rd Place – Elvie Bates-Wood, 5th grade at Castle Heights
These top three spellers will now advance to the region spelling bee on March 9 at Grand County High School. The region bee consists of the top three spellers from San Juan, Emery, Grand and Carbon school districts. The first place winner there will advance to the National Spelling Bee in Washington D.C.
Congratulations to all of the school bee winners and district bee competitors and winners.