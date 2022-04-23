Carbon Schools Win Big at Region Science Fair

Carbon School District Press Release
Carbon County had a strong showing, despite another virtual competition, at the Regional Science Fair hosted by Southern Utah University. This year, 18 middle school students and 31 high school students were invited to participate at the fair; however, not everyone chose to participate as some decided that they were done after the district fair or they had other commitments.
Teacher Doug Morris of Carbon High has been an educator in Carbon School District for 15 years and has participated in the science fair each year. Additionally, he has been the chairman for about 11 years. Morris said that he was most impressed with the originality of this year’s projects and submissions as there were original ideas and experiments for common topics.
When asked about his feelings regarding this year’s Regional Science Fair, he responded, “Frankly, frustration. We were very close to having the Regional Science Fair in person. And let me be very clear that the Regional Science Fair trip is one of the best trips a Carbon School District student could participate in. It is one of the best supervisions a teacher could participate in. It is a lot of fun and has been a highlight through my years. I also know with 100% certainty that more students would have participated if it were in person. I know there are students who just say no to doing our district fair because they know the regional trip is not going to be in person.”
Despite another virtual science fair, students from Carbon School District earned 19 category awards (first, second, third, etc.) and two special awards. One of those went to an eighth grader at Mont Harmon Middle School, Coleman Hinckley, who has been invited to the International Science Fair in Atlanta, which he and Morris will be attending in May.
Here are the full results:
|Junior Division
|School
|Place
|Category
|Special Awards
|MegAnne Smith
|Mont Harmon
|1st
|Behavioral & Social Science
|Avy Atwood
|Helper
|5th
|Engineering
|Coleman Hinckley
|Mont Harmon
|2nd
|Engineering
|International Science Fair Observer
|Natalie Cartwright
|Helper
|3rd
|Earth and the Environment
|Kathryn Banasky & Anna Vincent
|Mont Harmon
|2nd
|Earth and the Environment
|Michael Weber
|Mont Harmon
|1st
|Earth and the Environment
|Konlee Cowan & Burklee Brady
|Mont Harmon
|1st
|Medicine and Health
|Sofiya Christensen & Audyson Marasco
|Helper
|3rd
|Plant Science
|Nathan Weber
|Mont Harmon
|1st
|Product Testing
|Senior Division
|Place
|Category
|Special Awards
|Allena Ison & Lillian Seeley
|2nd
|Behavioral & Social Science
|Mighty Ametsikor
|2nd
|Chemistry
|Parker Morgan
|5th
|Engineering: Materials & Bioengineering
|Ezekiel Galarza
|2nd
|Mathematics
|US Agency for International Development Award
|Gabriel Ibanez
|3rd
|Medicine & Health
|Sophia Taylor
|2nd
|Medicine & Health
|Ellie Hanson
|1st
|Medicine & Health
|Garrett Bryner & Pierce Bryner
|5th
|Physics & Astronomy
Congratulations to all those who placed at the Regional Science Fair!