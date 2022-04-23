Carbon Schools Win Big at Region Science Fair

Carbon School District Press Release

Carbon County had a strong showing, despite another virtual competition, at the Regional Science Fair hosted by Southern Utah University. This year, 18 middle school students and 31 high school students were invited to participate at the fair; however, not everyone chose to participate as some decided that they were done after the district fair or they had other commitments.

Teacher Doug Morris of Carbon High has been an educator in Carbon School District for 15 years and has participated in the science fair each year. Additionally, he has been the chairman for about 11 years. Morris said that he was most impressed with the originality of this year’s projects and submissions as there were original ideas and experiments for common topics.

When asked about his feelings regarding this year’s Regional Science Fair, he responded, “Frankly, frustration. We were very close to having the Regional Science Fair in person. And let me be very clear that the Regional Science Fair trip is one of the best trips a Carbon School District student could participate in. It is one of the best supervisions a teacher could participate in. It is a lot of fun and has been a highlight through my years. I also know with 100% certainty that more students would have participated if it were in person. I know there are students who just say no to doing our district fair because they know the regional trip is not going to be in person.”

Despite another virtual science fair, students from Carbon School District earned 19 category awards (first, second, third, etc.) and two special awards. One of those went to an eighth grader at Mont Harmon Middle School, Coleman Hinckley, who has been invited to the International Science Fair in Atlanta, which he and Morris will be attending in May.

Here are the full results:

Junior Division School Place Category Special Awards MegAnne Smith Mont Harmon 1st Behavioral & Social Science Avy Atwood Helper 5th Engineering Coleman Hinckley Mont Harmon 2nd Engineering International Science Fair Observer Natalie Cartwright Helper 3rd Earth and the Environment Kathryn Banasky & Anna Vincent Mont Harmon 2nd Earth and the Environment Michael Weber Mont Harmon 1st Earth and the Environment Konlee Cowan & Burklee Brady Mont Harmon 1st Medicine and Health Sofiya Christensen & Audyson Marasco Helper 3rd Plant Science Nathan Weber Mont Harmon 1st Product Testing

Senior Division Place Category Special Awards Allena Ison & Lillian Seeley 2nd Behavioral & Social Science Mighty Ametsikor 2nd Chemistry Parker Morgan 5th Engineering: Materials & Bioengineering Ezekiel Galarza 2nd Mathematics US Agency for International Development Award Gabriel Ibanez 3rd Medicine & Health Sophia Taylor 2nd Medicine & Health Ellie Hanson 1st Medicine & Health Garrett Bryner & Pierce Bryner 5th Physics & Astronomy

Congratulations to all those who placed at the Regional Science Fair!