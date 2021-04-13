Carbon Scores 459 Points in Blanding

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The San Juan County Championship took place on Friday with Carbon, Grand, Manti, Monticello and San Juan. The Dinos dominated the competition and were ecstatic with their results.

“It was a lot of fun. To come off of spring break and get a win like that was a lot of fun,” head coach Jimmy Jewkes stated.

Carbon’s boys’ team took first in seven of the 16 events. Ryker Childs accounted for three of the first-place finishes, including the 100 meter, 110 hurdles and 300 hurdles. He also grabbed second in the long jump with Caleb Winfree in third.

Will Carmichael took first as well in the 200 meter as did freshman Easton Humes in the 800 meter, Bradley Wood in the shot put and Bowden Robison in javelin. Jewkes added, “our throwers threw extremely well.”

Kobe Cruz also had a good meet and took second in the 1600 and 3200 meter races. The boys’ ended on top with 183 points. Monticello took second with 170 points and Manti came in third with 100 points.

Additionally, the Lady Dinos had a great showing, winning eight of the 16 events. They absolutely dominated the long jump, taking the top seven spots. Haylee Prescott grabbed first followed by Elizabeth Marshall, SayDee Johnson, Eminie Elliott, Kenidee Gunter, Jordan Shorts and Kinlee Lewis.

“We’ve never done that before. Put seven girls in the top eight,” said Jewkes. Prescott and Marsh both qualified for state following their jumps.

Makenna Blanc ended on top in the 400 and 800 meter while Elliott and Lyndee Mower finished one and two in the 100 meter. In the 200 meter, Prescott, Mower and Mia Crompton finished first, second and third, respectively. In the high jump, Prescott remained alone on top once more for the third time. Miriah Salee took first in javelin as did the girls’ 4×100 team.

The Lady Dinos also finished second through fifth in the 3200 meter with Beverly Lancaster, Sophia Taylor, Ambree Jones and Erin Stromness, respectively. Lindsey Jespersen ended in second in the 300 hurdles.

The Lady Dinos pulled way ahead and finished in first with 276 points. Manti finished in second with 173 points followed by San Juan with 52 points in third. Combined, the Dinos scored 459 points and showed how tough they can be. “That’s the most points we’ve ever scored. It was fun,” concluded Jewkes.

Up next, the Dinos will head to Uintah on Saturday.