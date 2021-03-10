Carbon Searching for Consistency

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Carbon hosted its first home game of the season on Tuesday afternoon when Waterford came to town. The Dinos also picked up their first goal and went into halftime tied, 1-1.

It was a close second half, but Carbon was unable to keep pace with the Ravens. Waterford scored two goals to Carbon’s one in the last period and took the game 3-2.

Scoring in the contest for the Dinos were Payton Black and Eli Beecher.

Carbon (0-3) will open up its region schedule on Thursday against Emery (3-3, 1-1) in Price.