Carbon Shines at FCCLA Nationals in San Diego

Carbon School District Press Release

FCCLA Nationals took place June 29 through July 3 in San Diego, California. The Carbon School District students who qualified traveled there together. In order to qualify for nationals, students had to receive a first or second place placement at the state level of competition, which was held this past March. There were over 7,000 attendees from all over the United States.

“It was really fun to meet new people from other states, compete our STAR Events, and travel as a district,” said Landrie Anderson, a 10th grader at Carbon High. “My favorite part was going to the recognition session for the Top 10 finalists in the nation. My partner Lanie and I received third in the nation for our Hospitality, Tourism, and Recreation event. We were also the only from Carbon to place in the top 10 [in their category].”

“[We are] super proud of our students,” said Mrs. Rebecca VandeSluis, an FCCLA adviser at Mont Harmon, when sharing the exciting results from San Diego. “They represented Carbon very well!”

A complete list of results is listed below. Congratulations to all who were invited to participate and those who placed!

Helper Middle School

Emme Stockdale: Silver in Entrepreneurship

Ireland Nef: Bronze in Career Investigation

Avy Atwood: Silver in Repurpose and Redesign

Mont Harmon Middle School

Cameron Black, Cole Hinckley and Will Hinckley: Bronze in Food Innovations

Makenna Furner: Silver in Chapter Service Display

Carbon High School