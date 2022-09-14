Carbon Shines at FCCLA Nationals in San Diego

Carbon School District Press Release
FCCLA Nationals took place June 29 through July 3 in San Diego, California. The Carbon School District students who qualified traveled there together. In order to qualify for nationals, students had to receive a first or second place placement at the state level of competition, which was held this past March. There were over 7,000 attendees from all over the United States.
“It was really fun to meet new people from other states, compete our STAR Events, and travel as a district,” said Landrie Anderson, a 10th grader at Carbon High. “My favorite part was going to the recognition session for the Top 10 finalists in the nation. My partner Lanie and I received third in the nation for our Hospitality, Tourism, and Recreation event. We were also the only from Carbon to place in the top 10 [in their category].”
“[We are] super proud of our students,” said Mrs. Rebecca VandeSluis, an FCCLA adviser at Mont Harmon, when sharing the exciting results from San Diego. “They represented Carbon very well!”
A complete list of results is listed below. Congratulations to all who were invited to participate and those who placed!
Helper Middle School
- Emme Stockdale: Silver in Entrepreneurship
- Ireland Nef: Bronze in Career Investigation
- Avy Atwood: Silver in Repurpose and Redesign
Mont Harmon Middle School
- Cameron Black, Cole Hinckley and Will Hinckley: Bronze in Food Innovations
- Makenna Furner: Silver in Chapter Service Display
Carbon High School
- Kaylynn Black: Silver in Food Innovations
- Kaydance Scovill and Ally Robertson: Silver in Chapter in Review
- Jayden Nef: Silver in Career Investigation
- Lanie Anderson and Landrie Anderson: Gold, Top Ten in Category: 3rd Place Hospitality and Tourism
- Mikell Furner and Alyssa Ellis: Gold in Hospitality and Tourism