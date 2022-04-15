Carbon Smokes Bulldogs

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

The Dinos returned to the court on Thursday to take on Gunnison Valley. Derrick Jorgensen gutted out a win in first singles 6-3, 7-5. Cameron Jones and Branden Scoville had no problems in second and third singles, respectively, each winning 6-1, 6-2.

First doubles was a tight battle as the first set was decided in a tie breaker. Although Alex Callahan and Zac Gregersen fell in the first set 6-7 (4-7), they responded well with a 6-2 win in the second set. They then closed out another close set, 7-5, to prove victorious. Finally, in second doubles, Garrett Bryner and Nathan Bauduin took care of business with a 6-1, 6-2 win. The Dinos went on to sweep Gunnison Valley 5-0.

Up next, Carbon will compete in the Grantsville Tournament this weekend.