Carbon Soccer Gets Win in Emery *Photo Gallery*

Emery hosted the first rivalry match of the soccer season on Tuesday. In the first half, both team were playing great defense, keeping the score tied at zero for the majority of the half, with both teams making excellent defensive stops at the net.

Carbon would strike first, starting the late rally, ending the first half with the lead over Emery, 3-0. After the break the Lady Dinos would keep being the aggressor, getting some good looks at the goal. The rally continued throughout the second half, as Carbon would get the win, 9-1.

Blythe Bradford and Bailey Johnson would both pull off the hat trick (3 goals), adding on two assists a piece. Chrissy Jones and Malia Smith both scored a goal and an assist. Andrea Swasey also would get in the scoring column with a goal and Elsie Morley ended the game with an assist.

Molly Christiansen scored the lone goal for the Lady Spartans and they will look forward to a tough match with the Canyon View Falcons and Carbon will be hosting the North Sanpete Hawks, this Thursday.

The teams will meet once more, for the last game of the regular season, scheduled for Oct. 3.