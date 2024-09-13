Carbon Soccer Scores Eight Against Hawks

The Carbon Dino soccer team hosted the North Sanpete Hawks on Thursday for their second meeting of the season. The Carbon defense was excellent once again against the Lady Hawks, as they wouldn’t allow a single score in both games.

Carbon came out in a blaze, scoring four in the first half, adding on four more goals in the second half for good measure. The match would end with a score of 8-0, in favor of the Dinos.

Bailey Johnson’s phenomenal play continues, with her second hat trick of the week, as well as two assists, accumulating six goals and four assist in two games. Malia Smith also continues her fantastic season with a hat trick of her own, along with an assist. Chrissy Jones had a great game with two goals and an assist.

Madi Barlow finished the game at goalkeeper with eight saves. Elsie Morley played some awesome team ball, assisting two of her teammates. Blythe Bradford and Hannah Norton would also receive an assist, as the Carbon soccer club secured their sixth region win of the season.

Carbon still sits at third place in region behind Canyon View (8-0) and Manti (7-1). They will see the undefeated Canyon View Falcons next on Tuesday for their second meeting. The first match ended in a close 5-3 score, as the Falcons have only allowed eight goals against them in their 11 matches this season.

Tuesday match will be held at Carbon High School at 4 p.m.