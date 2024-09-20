Carbon Soccer Scores Six on Wasps

The Lady Dinos soccer team traveled to Nephi to face the Juab Wasps on Thursday. Carbon was coming into the match ranked third in the Region 12 standing with a 6-3 region record. Juab is 3-5, sitting in the middle of the pack.

Carbon came out aggressive, finding the Wasps’ net on four separate occasions in the first half. Both teams would get a couple scores apiece in the second half, ending the game with a 6-2 win for Carbon.

Malia Smith ended her night with a hat trick, bringing her goal count up to an incredible 26, in her 12 games played this season, also adding on an assist in the match. Bailey Johnson finished her night with a couple assists, along with her 14th goal of the season.

Blythe Bradford also had a goal in the match, marking her ninth of the year. Amalie Teigen found the back of the net for the Lady Dinos, scoring a goal. Chrissy Jones impacted the team with two assists in the match and Lydia Lancaster had one assist as well.

Four games remain in regular season. Carbon will face Delta and Richfield next week, followed by Manti and Emery for their final two games the following week. The state tournament will begin for the Carbon team in the second round on Oct. 16.