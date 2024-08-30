Carbon Soccer Stays Atop Division Rankings

The Lady Dinos soccer team played a home game against the Richfield Wildcats on Thursday. Carbon would come out in the first half, scoring a couple goals to give them a fairly comfortable lead. They would tack on three more in the second, eventually getting the win, 5-1.

Offensively, the Carbon squad looked great, with five different athletes scoring a goal and sharing the ball to perfection. Bailey Johnson was one of those girls, who also had an assist in the game. Andrea Swasey, Emma Bowman and Malia Smith would all score a goal each.

Kenzie Morgan was playing as a great teammate, with two assists in the game. Lydia Lancaster and Chrissy Jones would both end with an assist as well. The defense was awesome, allowing only one goal in the match, as the Lady Dinos found their fourth region win of the season.

This puts Carbon (4-1) in the third spot, behind the leader Canyon View (5-0) and the Manti Templars (4-1). Manti claimed the second spot, as they have only allowed three goals so far this year and have scored 33. Carbon has scored 28 goals, with seven scored against them.

They will have their work cut out for them next, as they see the tough defensive Manti Templars on Thursday, Sept. 5. The game will be at 4 p.m and will be on Manti’s turf.