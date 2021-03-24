Carbon Splits in Return to Courts *Photo Gallery*

The Dinos were excited to begin the tennis season on Thursday afternoon when Uintah came to town.

Preston Condie took care of business with a 6-4, 6-4 win in first singles. Jack Livingston followed suite in second singles, winning 6-2, 6-2. Trouble crept in for the Dinos when Leonard Livingston dropped third singles, 3-6, 7-6, 0-6.

Derrick Jorgensen and Alex Callahan tried to right the ship in first doubles but fell 0-6, 1-6. Second doubles team Camden Chamberlain and Zach Gregersen found themselves in a battle, but could not overcome the Utes. They lost 3-6, 6-7 as Uintah edged out Carbon 3-2.

On Monday, Carbon was focused on getting back on track against Union. The Dinos found their swings and swept the Cougars 5-0.

Condie took first singles 6-1, 6-2. In seconds singles, Jack was victorious 6-4, 6-0 while Leonard won third singles 6-4, 6-2. Jorgensen and Callahan battled their way to a 6-2, 4-6, 7-6 victory as Chamberlain and Gregersen completed the sweep 6-2, 6-4.

Then Delta came into town on Wednesday. The Rabbits took all three single matches 4-6, 3-6; 4-6, 2-6; and 4-6, 3-6 respectively. Jorgensen and Callahan took the win in first doubles 6-2, 6-2 for the Dinos. Chamberlain and Gregersen also earned a 6-3, 6-0 victory, but Carbon fell 3-2.