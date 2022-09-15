Carbon Sports Highlight: Mont Harmon Volleyball

Carbon School District Press Release

Mont Harmon volleyball started open gyms at the end of June, then had tryouts on the first day of school, Aug. 17.

Mont Harmon is fielding a lot of teams this year, which gives more girls at the school the opportunity to play. They have six teams, including two groups each with varsity, JV and sixth grade. With that comes a learning curve of a new sport for a lot of girls, but according to Coach Megan Urbanik, “They have already worked so hard and learned so much!”

She continued, “A lot of [girls from] our championship team from last year are coming back and they are ready to defend their title. They have put in a lot of time and worked so hard.”

Good luck, Lady Pirates! Their games this week were on Tuesday, Sept. 13, against Green River and Helper. They played again on Wednesday, Sept. 14 against Moab.