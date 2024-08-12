Carbon Starts Season with Big Shutout Victory

The Carbon Lady Dinos soccer team began their season on the road, facing a non-region opponent in the Millard Eagles on Thursday. Carbon had a dominant showing, scoring four goals in the first half, four goals in the second half and allowing no goals against their own net. They would get the win, 8-0.

Junior Bailey Johnson had a great game, scoring two goals off of three shots on the goal. She would also collect three assists for the game, leading the team in the category. Freshman Malia Smith was a scoring machine, with four goals off of seven shots on the goal. She also picked up two assists in the game, starting the season out on fire.

Chrissy Jones and Lydia Lancaster would both score a goal and have an assist in the game, with Elsie Morely also ending the game with an assist. Madi Barlow kept the net safe, tallying three saves by the end of the match. The Lady Dinos will continue on Tuesday facing another non-region opponent in the Union Cougars. Then on Thursday, they travel to North Sanpete, for their first region game of the season against the Hawks.