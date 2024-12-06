Carbon Struggles to Defend Utes in the Fourth

The Lady Dinos hosted the Uintah Utes on Thursday night for a non-region matchup. Carbon began the game even at 1-1, coming off of a two-point win over Union. The Lady Utes were sitting at 2-2, also coming off a win over the Cougars.

The two teams battled evenly in the first half, going into halftime, 24-21, Uintah. Both teams buckled down in the third, playing great defense, along with the full court press being used from both teams. The low-scoring third quarter brought the score to 31-30, going into the fourth quarter.

Former Emery High star Kenadie Maughan, who was a key part of the Lady Spartans success last season, plays Center for the Utes now and is their leading scorer. Carbon was doing excellent at containing her and holding her under 10 points going into the final quarter.

Uintah’s game plan was finally executed in the fourth quarter, as Maughan would catch the high pass as she stood under the basket for the score, using her height advantage. She caught fire as Carbon’s double team couldn’t contain the Utes offensive strategy. The Utes would go on a late game run, eventually earning them the win, 43-36.

The Lady Dinos showed some great play during the game, including excellent hustle, strong defense and making great adjustments. Bailey Johnson led the scoring with nine points, all of which came from beyond the arc. She also had three assists, three steals and three rebounds. Bailey Curtis followed with eight points, five rebounds, two assists and a steal.

Jacie Jensen was next in scoring with seven. She was very impactful on defense with four steals and five rebounds. Maddie Ferguson led the team in assists with four in the game. Sage Vea finished the night with six points as Carbon falls to 1-2 early in the season. On the opposing side Maughan finished the game with 18 points after her big fourth quarter.

The team will have a break over the weekend and get back on the court on Dec. 10, as they travel to Juab for a game against the Wasps. Then they hit the road again as they will compete in a three-day tournament in St. George.