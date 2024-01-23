Carbon Students Earn Region Reflections Awards

By Natalie Palmer, Region Reflections Specialist
Local students from Castle Heights, Creekview and Wellington elementary schools were recently celebrated at the region level of Reflections. Reflections is an annual PTA-sponsored art competition with seven categories: Photography, Literature, Music Composition, Dance Choreography, Film Production, 2D Visual Arts and 3D Visual Arts.
This year’s theme is “I am Hopeful Because…” Participants who best applied this theme to their entries, along with a good dose of creativity and technique, were awarded. They competed at the primary (kindergarten through second grade) and intermediate (third grade through fifth grade) levels.
The students who won at their school level moved onto region (which consists of Carbon and Emery counties) and these winners are now competing at the state level. State winners will be announced in March.
The Reflections program is an excellent way for students to showcase their creativity. Children’s art in any form is so fun to see! We are grateful for our local PTA’s, principals and parents who have supported participants in our area.
Region 12 Reflections Awards 23-24
“I am Hopeful because…”
Dance Choreography
Primary Division:
Award of Excellence – Blake Hansen for “Reach for the Stars,” Castle Heights
Award of Merit – Olivia Steele for “Eye on Hope,” Castle Heights
Intermediate Division:
Award of Excellence – Taylee Brower for “Better When I’m Dancing,” Creekview
Award of Merit – Mckenna Luke for “Dream Chaser,” Castle Heights
Film Production
Primary Division:
Award of Excellence – Hannah Brooks for “Everything I Need,” Creekview
Intermediate Division:
Award of Excellence – Carissa Hatch for “Buying a Puppy,” Castle Heights
Award of Excellence – Melvin Brooks for “Boiling Water,” Creekview
Award of Merit – Fred Hinckley for “Stuck in the Fountain,” Creekview
Literature
Primary Division:
Award of Excellence – Eloise Palmer for “Beaver and His Dam,” Castle Heights
Award of Merit – Ruby Hinckley for “Hope Poem,” Creekview
Intermediate Division:
Award of Excellence – Alyssa Scow for “As the Seasons Change, So Do I,” Creekview
Award of Merit – McKenna Luke for “Friendship,” Castle Heights
Photography
Primary Division:
Award of Excellence – Jada Bailey for “Barry the Stick Bug,” Wellington
Award of Merit – Hudson Scow for “Red Flower,” Wellington
Honorable Mention – Michael Randall for “Painted Sunsets,” Castle Heights
Intermediate Division:
Award of Excellence – Johnathan Nunley for “I am Hopeful Because of Soccer,” Castle Heights
Award of Merit – Aubrey Paiz for “I am Hopeful for the Earth,” Creekview
Honorable Mention – Eliza Pitcher for “Sunshine Rose,” Castle Heights
SPECIAL DIVISION:
Award of Excellence – Olsen Sharp for “Peeps,” Wellington
Award of Merit – Hudson Sharp for “Fire Bridge,” Wellington
Music Composition
Intermediate Division:
Award of Excellence – Eliza Pitcher for “The Hope of a New Day,“ Castle Heights
Award of Excellence – Melvin Brooks for “Raindrops,” Creekview
Award of Merit – Tanner Steele for “I am Hopeful,” Castle Heights
Award of Merit – Hadley Heugly for “Never Give Up,” Creekview
2d Visual Art
Primary Division:
Award of Excellence – Eloise Palmer for “The Hopeful Sea Turtle,” Castle Heights
Award of Merit – Kenzi Luke for “Cuddly Snuggly Horses,” Castle Heights
Honorable Mention – Sam Carlson for “I am Hopeful Because,” Creekview
Intermediate Division:
Award of Excellence – Alyssa Scow for “The Sunrise,” Creekview
Award of Merit – Tanner Steele for “Mountains of Hope,” Castle Heights
Honorable Mention – Brigham Bradford for “I am Hopeful Because of Soccer,” Castle Heights
3d Visual Art
Primary Division:
Award of Excellence – Jaxten Pressett for “Trees of Hope,” Creekview
Award of Merit – Josephine Becker for “Griffon,” Creekview
Intermediate Division:
Award of Excellence – Sophie Francis for “Bloomed,” Castle Heights
Award of Merit – Meika Farlaino for “I am Hopeful Because…” Creekview
Awards of Excellence and Merit will move on to the state level. State winners will be announced in March. Parents, Reflections Specialists and principals will be informed if your student(s) place at state.