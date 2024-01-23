Carbon Students Earn Region Reflections Awards

By Natalie Palmer, Region Reflections Specialist

Local students from Castle Heights, Creekview and Wellington elementary schools were recently celebrated at the region level of Reflections. Reflections is an annual PTA-sponsored art competition with seven categories: Photography, Literature, Music Composition, Dance Choreography, Film Production, 2D Visual Arts and 3D Visual Arts.

This year’s theme is “I am Hopeful Because…” Participants who best applied this theme to their entries, along with a good dose of creativity and technique, were awarded. They competed at the primary (kindergarten through second grade) and intermediate (third grade through fifth grade) levels.

The students who won at their school level moved onto region (which consists of Carbon and Emery counties) and these winners are now competing at the state level. State winners will be announced in March.

The Reflections program is an excellent way for students to showcase their creativity. Children’s art in any form is so fun to see! We are grateful for our local PTA’s, principals and parents who have supported participants in our area.

Region 12 Reflections Awards 23-24

“I am Hopeful because…”

Dance Choreography

Primary Division:

Award of Excellence – Blake Hansen for “Reach for the Stars,” Castle Heights

Award of Merit – Olivia Steele for “Eye on Hope,” Castle Heights

Intermediate Division:

Award of Excellence – Taylee Brower for “Better When I’m Dancing,” Creekview

Award of Merit – Mckenna Luke for “Dream Chaser,” Castle Heights

Film Production

Primary Division:

Award of Excellence – Hannah Brooks for “Everything I Need,” Creekview

Intermediate Division:

Award of Excellence – Carissa Hatch for “Buying a Puppy,” Castle Heights

Award of Excellence – Melvin Brooks for “Boiling Water,” Creekview

Award of Merit – Fred Hinckley for “Stuck in the Fountain,” Creekview

Literature

Primary Division:

Award of Excellence – Eloise Palmer for “Beaver and His Dam,” Castle Heights

Award of Merit – Ruby Hinckley for “Hope Poem,” Creekview

Intermediate Division:

Award of Excellence – Alyssa Scow for “As the Seasons Change, So Do I,” Creekview

Award of Merit – McKenna Luke for “Friendship,” Castle Heights

Photography

Primary Division:

Award of Excellence – Jada Bailey for “Barry the Stick Bug,” Wellington

Award of Merit – Hudson Scow for “Red Flower,” Wellington

Honorable Mention – Michael Randall for “Painted Sunsets,” Castle Heights

Intermediate Division:

Award of Excellence – Johnathan Nunley for “I am Hopeful Because of Soccer,” Castle Heights

Award of Merit – Aubrey Paiz for “I am Hopeful for the Earth,” Creekview

Honorable Mention – Eliza Pitcher for “Sunshine Rose,” Castle Heights

SPECIAL DIVISION:

Award of Excellence – Olsen Sharp for “Peeps,” Wellington

Award of Merit – Hudson Sharp for “Fire Bridge,” Wellington

Music Composition

Intermediate Division:

Award of Excellence – Eliza Pitcher for “The Hope of a New Day,“ Castle Heights

Award of Excellence – Melvin Brooks for “Raindrops,” Creekview

Award of Merit – Tanner Steele for “I am Hopeful,” Castle Heights

Award of Merit – Hadley Heugly for “Never Give Up,” Creekview

2d Visual Art

Primary Division:

Award of Excellence – Eloise Palmer for “The Hopeful Sea Turtle,” Castle Heights

Award of Merit – Kenzi Luke for “Cuddly Snuggly Horses,” Castle Heights

Honorable Mention – Sam Carlson for “I am Hopeful Because,” Creekview

Intermediate Division:

Award of Excellence – Alyssa Scow for “The Sunrise,” Creekview

Award of Merit – Tanner Steele for “Mountains of Hope,” Castle Heights

Honorable Mention – Brigham Bradford for “I am Hopeful Because of Soccer,” Castle Heights

3d Visual Art

Primary Division:

Award of Excellence – Jaxten Pressett for “Trees of Hope,” Creekview

Award of Merit – Josephine Becker for “Griffon,” Creekview

Intermediate Division:

Award of Excellence – Sophie Francis for “Bloomed,” Castle Heights

Award of Merit – Meika Farlaino for “I am Hopeful Because…” Creekview

Awards of Excellence and Merit will move on to the state level. State winners will be announced in March. Parents, Reflections Specialists and principals will be informed if your student(s) place at state.