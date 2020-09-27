Carbon Stuns Richfield

Photos by Jeff Barrett

Richfield visited Price with an undefeated region record on Thursday night. The Lady Dinos certainly were not intimidated after nearly taking out the Lady Wildcats in Richfield in the teams’ first meeting.

Carbon was not going to be denied this go around. The Lady Dinos took the lead with a 25-20 first-set victory. Things tightened up in the second set, but Carbon prevailed once more 25-23. The Lady Dinos slammed the door shut in the third set, taking it 25-21 for a three-game sweep.

Makenna Blanc recorded 26 assists and found Emma Christensen often, who ended the night with a team-high 16 kills. Janzie Jensen again led the Dinos in blocks with five while Katie Jones recored 12 digs.

Up next, Carbon (13-3, 5-2) will head to the Spartan Center to face Emery (6-8, 2-5).