Carbon Suffers Another Road Loss

ETV News stock photo by Jeff Barrett

Grand welcomed Carbon into town as the teams move into the middle of their region schedules. The Lady Red Devils were ready for the Lady Dinos and won the first set 25-21.

Carbon bounced back in the second with a 25-20 win to tie the game at one set apiece. Each side was looking to gain an edge in the third set and it was Grand that was able to pull ahead, 25-22.

Carbon needed a win in the fourth set to extend the game. Tied at 24, the Lady Dinos were searching for an opening, but came up empty. Grand scored the next two points to win the set 26-24 and take the game 3-1.

Emma Christensen led the Dinos with 11 kills and six blocks. As a team, Carbon compiled 94 digs and 18 blocks in the contest. Sydney Orth, Madi Orth and Janzie Jensen added five, four and four blocks, respectively. Kaite Jones had a team-high 26 digs followed by Christensen (21), Lyndee Mower (18) and Makenna Blanc (14). Blanc also recorded 27 assists.

The Lady Dinos (9-3, 2-2) will look to get back on track on Tuesday when South Sevier (2-11, 0-2) comes into Price. Duchesne (4-3) will then visit Carbon on Friday.