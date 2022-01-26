Carbon Sweeps Last Chance Invite

Five teams gathered in Price on Saturday for the final regular season swim meet. The Dinos immediately jumped out to a strong start, edging out Emery in the girls’ 200 medley relay. The Spartans then returned the favor in the same event for the boys. The Dinos also won both the boys’ and girls’ 200 and 400 free relays.

Individually, Ellie Hanson (CHS) won the 200 free with Evie Halk (CHS) in third. Hason later took the 500 free with Logan Odendahl (CHS) in second. In the 50 free, Tyrca Jaramillo (CHS) finished first with teammate Alyssa Chamberlain in second. Emery’s Sydney Carter came in close behind in third. Jaramillo also won the 100 free with Carter in second and Chamberlain in third. Mia Crompton (CHS) finished in first in the 100 breast with Carley Young (EHS) in second and Purity Mason (CHS) in third.

Cambrie Jensen (EHS) took first in the 200 IM with Katie McCandless (EHS) in second and Jennacie Jeffery (CHS) in third. Jensen also finished in first in the 100 back with Katelyn Bower (CHS) in second and Ada Bradford (CHS) in third. Then, in the 100 fly, Aubrey Guymon (EHS) took first with Katelyn Bower (CHS) in second.

In the end, Lady Dinos edged out Emery 194-146. North Summit finished third with 67 points.

Onto the boys, the Dinos dominated the 200 free with Camden Chamberlain in first, Nathan Engar in second and Boyd Bradford in third. Camden also won the 500 free with Engar again in second and Alex Frederick (EHS) in third.

Gabe Ibanez (CHS) won the 50 free with Dallin Watson (CHS) in second. The 100 back also went to Ibanez while Boyd Bradford (CHS) came in second and Tommy Dalpiaz (CHS) came in third. Then, in the 200 breast, Dallin Watson (CHS) took first with Kyler Minchey (EHS) in third. Minchey also took second in the 200 IM as did Will Stilson (EHS) in the 100 fly and Mason Engar (CHS) in the 100 free.

Carbon took down Emery once more with 162 points to 108. North Summitt logged 104 points for third with South Sevier in fourth with 18 points.

Carbon and Emery will next meet at Regionals on Thursday in Richfield.